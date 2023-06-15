Chinese fan runs onto the field to hug Messi during controversial Beijing match

During the highly-anticipated Australia v. Argentina friendly match in Beijing on Thursday, an enthusiastic Chinese fan stormed the field in an attempt to hug soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Video from the game shows the unidentified fan rush up and embrace Messi, while being chased all over the field by security. The crowd in the stadium can be heard shouting Chinese phrases that sort of translate to "Awesome!" and "Badass!"

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The invader managed to high-five one of the goalies before finally being apprehended by security, but did not lose his gleeful smile even as he was being carried out.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In an interview with Messi’s fan club, he apologized for his behavior, while criticizing the security measures.

"Of course, I also hope to use my negative case to tell the security personnel that your security work is not competent and gave me such an opportunity," he said. "There will be many international competitions in Beijing in the future. I hope you will improve your security capabilities."