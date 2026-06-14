US’ Mythos restrictions heighten EU tech fears

The US government’s move to suspend foreign access to Anthropic’s powerful AI models injected fresh urgency into Europe’s plans for tech sovereignty.

Washington’s “use of a ‘kill switch,’ long seen as a hypothetical threat, is a wake-up call,” Politico wrote, exposing Europe’s dependence on the US’ cutting-edge AI models.

Several nations are advancing efforts toward digital independence and are also teaming up to counter Washington’s and Beijing’s tightening grips over the technology.

The sudden US restrictions unified European leaders in calling for the development of the continent’s own frontier AI models: Nations that don’t “will always depend… on the choices of other powers,” a prominent French far-right leader said. The issue will likely loom over this week’s G7 summit in France.