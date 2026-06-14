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Ukraine’s defense clout grows as NATO members seek its expertise

Jun 14, 2026, 6:53pm EDT
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Ukrainian servicemen perform drone exercises
Stringer/Reuters

A German arms company is in talks to build Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missile, a sign of Kyiv’s growing clout in the defense industry as NATO members seek its expertise.

The cruise missile has been used in attacks on Russian industry more than 100 miles from the frontline.

The rise of Ukraine as a military R&D powerhouse in Europe — it is also a source of cutting-edge anti-air missiles, as well as both drones and drone interceptors — is timely.

Berlin is scrambling to find alternatives to US-made Tomahawk missiles after President Donald Trump canceled plans to deploy them; the US will also significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, The New York Times reported.

Tom Chivers
AD