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Trump announces peace deal with Iran

Updated Jun 14, 2026, 6:43pm EDT
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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran
Vessels near Bandar Abbas, Iran. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA via Reuters

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the US and Iran had finalized a deal to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan said the agreement would be signed on Friday, and while there was no immediate confirmation from Tehran, Trump struck an optimistic note, saying, “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!

Israel’s strike on Beirut on Sunday morning had threatened to derail Trump’s timeline, and further negotiations to end the war could be complicated by the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Another thorn in Trump’s side is the new head of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards who is shaping Tehran’s hardline tactics in negotiations with Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tasneem Nashrulla
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