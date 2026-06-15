Exclusive / New York Times’ Kristof quoted former campaign donors in columns

When The New York Times announced that columnist Nick Kristof would return following a scuttled 2021 bid for governor of Oregon, the paper made a promise to readers.

In a response to questions about Kristof’s return from Rolling Stone in 2022, the Times said that Kristof would refrain from writing about the financial supporters of his campaign, or would disclose those connections in his journalism.

But in at least a dozen instances since then, Kristof failed to make those disclosures. And after an inquiry from Semafor, the Times is reviewing his work.

“Previous political donations made by some people Nick Kristof mentioned in his columns should have been made more clear to readers,” Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander said in an email. “Editors from Times Opinion are reviewing these articles to determine further clarifications for readers.”

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In a series of pieces between 2022 and 2025, Kristof wrote favorably about Bill Gates and his nonprofit. In one case, he touted Gates’ plan for fighting global hunger. In others he cited statistics from Gates’ foundation, as well as his predictions on gene editing and his recommendation of an author. Kristof made no mention of the fact that Bill and Melinda French Gates had donated a combined $100,000 to his campaign for governor.

When Kristof mentioned Council on Foreign Relations member Deborah Fikes in a 2024 column about North Korea, he did not say that she had donated $10,000 to his political campaign.

In a 2023 column about India’s economic growth, Kristof quoted McKinsey Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels without noting that Sternfels and his wife both donated a combined $5,000 to his campaign. And when he quoted the late Harvard professor Joseph Nye in two separate columns, in 2023 and 2024, he failed to note that Nye had donated $1,000.

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Other undisclosed connections are more tangential.

Kristof repeatedly highlighted organizations in the Times’ annual holiday giving guides that had supported his campaign: The founder of Focusing Philanthropy, Larry Gilson, donated $25,000 to Kristof’s gubernatorial campaign, and Kristof featured his nonprofit in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 giving guides.

Kristof similarly featured Vision to Learn in his 2025 holiday giving guide and in a 2026 column without disclosing that the organization’s director, Joan Chu Reese, contributed $2,500 to his campaign; Oregon Strong, the PAC formed to distribute Kristof’s leftover campaign funds after he was disqualified from the gubernatorial race, contributed $100,000 to Vision to Learn.

Kristof has also written about CARE, without disclosing that two of its board members, Michael Lynton and Richard Stengel, each contributed several thousand dollars to his campaign.

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Kristof did not respond to Semafor’s request for comment.