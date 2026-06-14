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Japan deepens defense ties with Europe

Jun 14, 2026, 6:39pm EDT
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters

Japan and Europe are deepening defense ties amid growing unease over Washington’s security commitments at a time of Russian aggression and China’s surging power.

Japan and the UK have reached the level of a “near-alliance,” Japan’s prime minister said after meeting her British counterpart Sunday, pointing to their renewed commitment to a new fighter jet program.

Tokyo is also teaming up with Berlin as they race to rebuild their militaries to reduce reliance on what they view as an increasingly volatile US.

This week’s G7 summit will likely see them further strengthen relations, as more countries look beyond Washington for military alliances, The New York Times wrote: “There is this justifiable fear that the United States might sell them out,” an academic said.

Chart showing 2025 defense spending among select nations as share of GDP
Tasneem Nashrulla
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