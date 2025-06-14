Top Pentagon officials have been divided over the extent of US military support for Israel, a split whose resolution will shape President Donald Trump’s second-term foreign policy.

US military leaders, including the chief of US Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, have requested more resources to support and defend Israel. But their requests have drawn resistance from undersecretary of defense for policy Elbridge Colby, who has long opposed moving US military assets from Asia to the Middle East, people sympathetic to each side of the argument told Semafor.

The surprise attack on Tehran raised the stakes in a long-running internal dispute, whose stakes could increase as Israel’s need for support grows in response to Iranian retaliation. As early as February, newly-appointed acting Pentagon officials with roots in the “restrainer” foreign policy movement — which argues that an overextended US military needs to focus its resources on containing China — had argued against moves like April’s relocation of a Patriot missile battery from South Korea to the Middle East, one of the people, who was directly involved in those arguments, told Semafor.

Colby has long argued that moves like the missile relocation would imperil US military readiness in a possible conflict with China or North Korea. And Trump — despite his administration’s ongoing assistance to Israel — has at times bridled at the appearance of close US coordination. Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was pushed out, in part, over his “intense coordination” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Washington Post reported in May.

And Colby is “so focused on Asia, he’s gotten crosswise with anyone who does anything else on foreign policy, including Trump loyalists,” one Capitol Hill aide who favors more support of Israel said.

The Middle East-focused news organization Al-Monitor reported earlier this month that Gen. Kurilla had requested a second aircraft carrier strike group move to the Middle East.