US Supreme Court overturns Trump’s ban on bump stocks, devices that make mass shootings deadlier

Court opinion reflects ‘political dysfunction’ in gun legislation

Sources: The Trace , CNN , The Washington Post

While the ruling could curtail some of the powers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate guns, the Supreme Court could have dealt a far bigger blow to agency, law professor Eric Ruben told The Trace, a nonprofit that reports on gun violence. The decision still leaves in place bump stock bans in 17 states and the District of Columbia, meaning Congress could act quickly to implement nationwide bans. Conservative efforts to overturn firearm restrictions have “resulted in a messy, unsettled landscape for gun regulations,” The Washington Post reported, and this ruling, Ruben said, reflects the “political dysfunction when it comes to gun law.”