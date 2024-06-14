Putin lays out ‘maximalist’ ceasefire conditions for Ukraine war

Putin presents ‘maximalist’ terms

Sources: Jeremy Morris , Tatiana Stanovaya , Telegram

Putin’s ceasefire terms would see Ukraine give up large swathes of territory, and would give Russia a key foothold on the Western bank of the Dnipro river from where it could launch future offensives. “A ceasefire on these terms leaves [Mykolaiv] and [Odessa] undefendable,” one expert wrote on X. “This is not a peace plan but a series of maximalist demands,” prominent Russia analyst Tatiana Stanovaya argued. “Moscow offers no concessions.” Even pro-Russian commentators appeared to accept that Putin’s terms were unrealistic. “The enemy will not agree to voluntarily surrender regions under his control,” one popular Russian military blogger wrote, adding that Ukraine would only agree to such terms if they are defeated on the battlefield or if Western aid comes to a halt.