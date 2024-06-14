How Modi’s foreign policy 3.0 may change after losing his majority

Modi’s non-alignment policy may become untenable

Sources: The Diplomat , Nikkei Asia

Modi has so far maintained his predecessors’ longstanding commitment to “neutrality, non-alignment, and fence-sitting” in the international arena, largely succeeding in cultivating relations with countries that are sworn enemies of each other — though how long he can keep the US on side while continuing to court its biggest foes remains to be seen, a columnist argued in The Diplomat. Modi’s goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047 with the help of Western, and particularly US, investment may increasingly require him to make concessions on key issues like Russian oil imports, a geopolitics expert wrote in Nikkei Asia: But rising global instability may also force him to develop a new model of Indian stability that relies less on other powers, he added.