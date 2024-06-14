How Mexico may change under Claudia Sheinbaum

Critics worry Sheinbaum could be AMLO’s populist ‘puppet’

Sources: The Elcano Royal Institute , The Financial Times , Project Syndicate

The immediate question facing Sheinbaum is whether she wants to forge a social-democratic path for Mexico or govern as AMLO’s populist “puppet,” a Latin America expert wrote for The Elcano Royal Institute. AMLO hopes to enact his controversial reforms in the one-month window between the newly-elected Congress taking office and the presidential handover— but Sheinbaum could make good on her promise for a public debate on judicial reform as a way of watering them down, he added. However, some analysts are skeptical, with one researcher telling the Financial Times that similar discussions in past forums and debates “in the end… aren’t really taken into account.” This would leave the US and the markets as the “last barriers to an authoritarian turn,” a columnist warned in Project Syndicate.