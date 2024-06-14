Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank violated customers’ data privacy, say critics

*Updated with news of bank’s decision.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia violated customers’ private data when it published hundreds of names and photographs of customers in bid to recover lost funds from an ATM network glitch incident.

International digital rights group Access Now and Ethiopia’s Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy both slammed the bank’s name-and-shame strategy to recoup $14 million lost during a system glitch that allowed customers to withdraw unauthorized funds back in March.

AD

Following the sharp criticism earlier this week, the bank on Friday took down the names of customers from its various platforms saying it had recovered just over 99% of the “illegally withdrawn money.”

In a statement the bank said all names and photograph had been removed from its social media accounts “since the majority of the people whose names and images were placed there have paid for the money that was taken inappropriately.”

The bank released easily identifiable details of the customers allegedly involved after a deadline lapse during which the bank asked for the voluntary return of the money. Nearly 15,000 accounts were implicated in the transactions, including a few of the bank’s employees.