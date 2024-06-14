Microsoft says it will prioritize security over AI after cyberattacks

Experts worry about AI-powered ‘cyber-physical’ attacks

Sources: NBC News , Binding Hook

Experts are increasingly concerned about artificial intelligence-powered “cyber-physical” attacks that target critical infrastructure like electric grids and transportation systems. Chinese government hackers have been targeting US systems, the FBI has alleged, and while a Russian military hackers’ cyber-physical attack against Ukraine’s energy grid last year was eventually thwarted, it showed the speed at which such an attack could be readied, a cyber espionage analyst wrote for Binding Hook. Still, nation-states have so far avoided attacks on physical infrastructure as they could be seen as acts of war: One MIT professor told NBC News, “The only thing really keeping bad things from happening is there is not sufficient motivation.”