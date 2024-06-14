All but one G7 leader faces political turmoil at home

‘Weakest’ G7 leadership at this year’s summit

Sources: Politico , The Guardian

This year’s G7 summit presents “arguably the weakest gathering of leaders” in years, said Politico, at a time when the democratic world urgently needs strong and clear leadership. The contrast with Meloni couldn’t be starker: “Never has a host had so little in common with her guests,” observed The Guardian’s diplomatic editor. But Politico noted that the Italian premier “doesn’t lead a superpower” and as head of only the world’s ninth-largest economy is limited on what she can actually achieve on the global stage.