Russian lawmakers vote to ban gender reassignment

The bill aims to outlaw any gender-affirming surgeries except those intended to treat "congenital physiological anomalies," the Associated Press reported. The government will oversee medical panels that consider cases that are exceptions.

State agencies would also be banned from changing a person's gender in passports or birth certificates.

Russia was one of the first countries to allow for legal gender reassignment, passing a law in 1997 that allowed adults to change their gender on official documents.