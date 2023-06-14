Former high-profile Russian economy summit fails to draw global attendees as country’s isolation grows

Once referred to by organizers as Russia’s answer to the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year’s SPIEF is subdued, Russian economics-focused outlet The Bell reported earlier this month.

While SPIEF formerly attracted heavy-hitting attendees like French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for plenary sessions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year only the United Arab Emirates has agreed to partner with Russia for the event — and it’s so far unclear who will attend the session on the UAE’s behalf.

Last year, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sent only a video message to the conference, and did not attend in person, The Bell notes. In 2019, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the conference, warning of the need to avoid a second Cold War.

Previous iterations of SPIEF have been widely covered by journalists from around the world. But for the first time in the event’s nearly 30-year history, reporters from countries that Russia deems “unfriendly” have been banned from covering the event.