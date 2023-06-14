IEA chief: Fossil fuel investments ‘may not be really profitable’ long-term

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in particular has put a greater focus on energy security, particularly in Europe, where I live. But what energy security means is a thorny issue. Advocates of renewables argue it means countries and companies should invest more in wind and solar, which are less vulnerable to unstable suppliers, an argument that makes sense in the short and long-term.

But Birol’s remarks underscore the challenge facing oil and gas companies, and why many are skeptical of their ability — or desire — to pivot from fossil fuels into renewables. In these companies’ view, energy security means a renewed focus on producing oil and gas to fill the void created by restrictions on Russia. Shell’s new Chief Executive Wael Sawan, for example, is meeting with investors at the New York Stock Exchange today, when he is expected to argue for increased fossil-fuel production and a reversal of his company’s cuts in oil output, according to The Wall Street Journal. Other oil and gas companies, on both sides of the Atlantic, are plowing record profits into share buybacks and higher dividends rather than, as activists and some politicians have called for, increased investments into cleaner forms of energy.

AD

The dueling strategies spotlight a tension in the investor community that extends deeper than a partisan U.S. debate over ESG standards. A number of long-term investors, including pension funds, rely on oil and gas investments — which have traditionally been high-dividend stocks — to pay for their clients’ retirements. But with the energy transition underway, companies that do not find alternatives to invest in the future risk handing out dividends today at the cost of being sturdy enterprises tomorrow. This message is permeating a growing number of major public pensions that view fossil fuel companies as a risky bet on their own, and damaging to a wider stock portfolio because of the long-term economic impacts of climate change.

As Birol told me, “Clean energy is moving very fast. Faster than many people think.”