New York City’s climate-conscious pension funds put BlackRock on notice

New York City’s comptroller wants several major U.S. banks to do more on climate change — and told Semafor that BlackRock and the other asset managers that oversee its $242 billion in pension funds should back him up or risk losing his business.

The comptroller, Brad Lander, filed shareholder resolutions this week at Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Royal Bank of Canada demanding they set hard caps on what they finance that produces emissions in 2030.

At the moment, those banks have only set “intensity” targets (i.e., tons of CO2 per dollar in their total lending and underwriting portfolios), which leaves room for total emissions to increase. The three New York City pension plans sponsoring the resolutions collectively control $850 million worth of shares in the four targeted banks, equal to an about 0.1% stake each in the three U.S. banks and 0.02% of RBC.

“These banks say they have net zero commitments, but if they don't have absolute emissions targets, they don't really have a net zero plan,” Lander said in an interview in his City Hall office.

He said any manager that votes against its climate proposals could get the ax — which, for BlackRock, would be a $43 billion loss.

“Voting for these resolutions is about the lowest bar you can have,” he said. “We're only going to be able to hit our net zero targets if our asset managers raise the bar. We will, therefore, begin to look at our manager selection through the lens of our commitments.”

BlackRock and Bank of America declined to comment on the resolutions.

Separately, other shareholder advocacy groups — which include Trillium Asset Management and the Sierra Club Foundation — this week filed resolutions at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, asking the banks to commit to a timeline to end financing for new oil and gas drilling, and to publish more details about their strategies to reduce the carbon footprint of their loan books over the next decade.

These and other shareholder groups have raised climate-related proposals in the past, asking for the banks to measure and disclose their financed emissions, which these banks have started to do. The proposals this year are more pointed in asking for strategic decarbonization details and a timeline for phasing out fossil fuels.