World leaders urge restraint after Israel attacks Iran

The News
Global leaders urged restraint Friday after Israel launched a major string of strikes on Iran aimed at paralyzing the country’s nuclear and military might.
Countries around the world called on Israel and Iran to seek a diplomatic resolution to hostilities, as fears of a regional war mounted following the biggest attack on Iranian soil in decades.
The View From Europe
Longstanding Israel allies France, Germany, and the United Kingdom warned of rising tensions in the region and called on all parties to “exercise restraint” and “avoid further escalation.”
The French government added that President Emmanuel Macron would hold a special defense cabinet meeting Friday to discuss the situation.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had held a phone call with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu Friday morning and emphasized Germany’s readiness to use “all available diplomatic means” to help de-escalate.
The View From Oman
Oman, which has played a mediating role in nuclear talks between Iran and the United States and had been set to hold the latest round of negotiations Sunday, denounced Israel’s strikes as “a dangerous, reckless escalation.”
It called the attack “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and international law,” saying it holds Israel responsible for fueling regional instability.
The View From China
China condemned what it described as an attack on Iran’s sovereignty and offered to play “a constructive role in easing the situation.”
Beijing has in recent years signaled its intent to expand its influence in the Middle East, as part of its broader strategic rivalry with the United States.
The View From Russia
Moscow on Friday accused Israel of wrecking diplomatic efforts to strike a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme, calling the strikes “unprovoked” and in breach of the United Nations charter.