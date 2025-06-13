US reacts to Israeli strikes: GOP backs Israel, Democrats push diplomacy

The News
Reactions in the US to Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran largely fell along party lines: Several Republican leaders backed Israel’s actions and its right to defend itself from Iran’s nuclear threat, while Democrats pushed for restraint.
However, some MAGA-aligned conservatives questioned the value of another war in the Middle East, as negotiations over Gaza have faltered.
The White House appeared to distance itself from Israel’s decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was not involved in the attack, and that Israel’s decision was “unilateral.” President Donald Trump said he had been made aware of Israel’s plans to strike Friday, but emphasized there was no US military involvement.
Israel and Iran have made clear they will continue to retaliate, sparking concerns about a wider regional conflict. Trump said he will attend a National Security Council meeting today, though it is unclear if Sunday’s planned talks with Iran will go ahead.
In this article:
The View From The GOP
Many Republicans backed Israel’s right to strike Iran, as they continue to support Israel as a key US ally.
Sen. Tom Cotton said on X that “Iran is the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism [and] has the blood of thousands of Americans on its hands… We back Israel to the hilt, all the way.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned Iran of US intervention should violence escalate: “Iran should heavily consider the consequences before considering any action against Americans in the region.”
Sen. Ted Cruz, responded with a similar warning: “To the Ayatollah: If you attack American military bases, President Trump will respond with overwhelming force.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, wrote on X, “Game on,” adding “Pray for Israel.”
The View From MAGA
Some “America First” conservatives feared that Israel’s strikes may end up pushing the US toward yet another disastrous war in the Middle East.
“The question is,” Trump ally Charlie Kirk said moments after Israel’s attack began, “How does the America First foreign policy doctrine and foreign policy agenda … stay consistent with this right now?”
Dan Caldwell, who briefly served as a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, said, “Another major war in the Middle East where America sends another generation of its sons and daughters to die… is the last thing we need right now.”
Far-right influencer Jack Posobiec wrote ahead of the strikes that “a direct strike on Iran right now would disastrously split the Trump coalition.”
The View From Democrats
Democrats largely focused their messaging on de-escalating relations between Israel and Iran and avoiding all-out war.
Sen. Tim Kaine said he “cannot understand why Israel would launch a preemptive strike at this juncture,” given ongoing nuclear talks, and said Americans “have no interest in another forever war.”
Sen. Chris Murphy, said the attack was “clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration’s negotiations with Iran” and risks a regional war.
“We have no obligation to follow Israel into a war we did not ask for and will make us less safe,” Murphy added.
Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement: “Israel’s alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence.”