US reacts to Israeli strikes: GOP backs Israel, Democrats push diplomacy

Reactions in the US to Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran largely fell along party lines: Several Republican leaders backed Israel’s actions and its right to defend itself from Iran’s nuclear threat, while Democrats pushed for restraint.

However, some MAGA-aligned conservatives questioned the value of another war in the Middle East, as negotiations over Gaza have faltered.

The White House appeared to distance itself from Israel’s decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was not involved in the attack, and that Israel’s decision was “unilateral.” President Donald Trump said he had been made aware of Israel’s plans to strike Friday, but emphasized there was no US military involvement.

Israel and Iran have made clear they will continue to retaliate, sparking concerns about a wider regional conflict. Trump said he will attend a National Security Council meeting today, though it is unclear if Sunday’s planned talks with Iran will go ahead.