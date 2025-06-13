US court allows Trump’s National Guard deployment in LA

A US court said that President Donald Trump could temporarily keep deploying troops in response to protests in California, after an earlier ruling barred him from doing so.

National Guard forces were deployed to Los Angeles days ago, against the state governor’s wishes. One judge said the Guard can only be put under federal control in cases of “rebellion” — adding the protests “fall far short” of this — but an appeals court suspended the ruling until a hearing next week.

California is boiling over: Senator Alex Padilla was handcuffed and forced to the ground while questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a press conference, a scene several Democrats and some Republicans likened to that of a “fascist” state.