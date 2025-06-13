Senate Republicans seethe as blue-state lawmakers dig in

Senate Republicans want to slash — or in some cases kill — the $40,000 state and local tax deduction cap that the House added to President Donald Trump’s megabill — but avoiding a protracted battle may require them to bend.

Senators are cutting deals on Trump’s campaign priorities as they craft their version of the massive tax and spending plan, delaying a foreign “revenge” tax and changing other divisive provisions the House passed. The so-called SALT deduction is one of the last sticking points: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Semafor that the details of how his chamber treats the issue might look blank in its first draft because of the lingering bicameral disagreement.

House Republicans say they won’t back off their position, which would quadruple the current limit on SALT deduction. The main problem for those House members? Some senators’ olive branch to the House reminds them of Michael Corleone’s infamous offer: Nothing.

“Zero is a good number” for a SALT cap, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Semafor.

It’s an epic clash between the disparate wings of the Republican Party – all over a tax break that disproportionately aids wealthy people in blue states. On one side is a Senate GOP almost entirely representing lower-cost states that is tired of kowtowing to the House; on the other side is a handful of House members whose electoral wins gave Republicans the majority, and the ability to even write a party-line tax bill.

Several Senate Republicans said the chamber wouldn’t totally zero out the SALT deduction, but they are contemplating making a big cut to the House language. That could lead to a protracted disagreement between the two chambers — and stall Trump’s megabill well past the GOP’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.

“Unless there’s at least $40,000 of SALT in the bill, it can’t pass the House,” said Rep. Nick Lalota, R-N.Y. “Those who are thinking pragmatically understand that reality.”

“We all think it’s a rather unrealistic demand that the few members in the House are driving such a huge deficit creator,” shot back Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

LaLota flipped his vote Thursday on legislation clawing back federal spending on public media and foreign aid. Asked how leaders got him to “yes,” he replied that “PBS and NPR will live on … and I expect my constituents will be quite pleased when they get $40,000 worth of SALT.”

Several lawmakers are playing peacemaker between the chambers; Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Finance Chair Mike Crapo were expected to address the matter with Trump directly at a White House meeting on Thursday.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is negotiating directly with Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., one of the most hardline SALT Republicans. And House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith told Semafor Thursday that he is urging Senate Republicans to proceed with caution.

“They know what’s necessary by what we passed out of the House,” Smith said. “SALT, it’s not an issue to them other than they want to have a bill on the president’s desk.”

“We passed a very reasonable compromise in the House, and I just tell the Senate to thread the needle lightly,” Smith added.