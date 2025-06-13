OpenAI is Dorothy: How ‘The Wizard of Oz’ helps explain the dizzying AI landscape

The flood of AI news, product releases, and missteps has landed on us with the dizzying chaos of the tornado scene that begins The Wizard of Oz.

As their core competencies, market advantages and overall philosophies begin to solidify, the “lanes” in the AI game are appearing, but they’re still somewhat faint and, at times, confusing. In trying to explain it to ourselves and our friends in the industry, we’ve happened upon what we think is a set of useful analogies: Dorothy, the Munchkins, and the rest of the characters from the iconic 1939 movie (with an assist from Wicked).

This is obviously not an exact science, and we got interesting (and entertaining) responses from some of the companies disputing our casting. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity, responded to his company being cast as the Wicked Witch of the West with (probably AI-written) lyrics about his defiant struggle against Google, with inspiration from Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” showstopper. Inflection AI CEO Sean White said the company is not as far out of the race as our casting of the “Wicked Witch of the East” might suggest.

Our taxonomy is not, we should add, AI-written. Let us know if you buy it: