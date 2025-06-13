Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites in major attack

The News
Israel launched a major series of strikes on Iran Friday aimed at hamstringing Tehran’s nuclear program, killing several top generals and leading Iran to fire a barrage of more than 100 drones toward Israel in retaliation for what it called a “declaration of war.”
The attack on one of Iran’s main uranium enrichment facilities, Natanz, and other sites marked a sharp escalation amid US efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. Oil prices rose at their fastest pace in three years, while global markets fell as fears of a regional war intensified.
US President Donald Trump urged Iran to “make a deal, before there is nothing left,” writing on Truth Social: “There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end.”
It was unclear whether US-Iran nuclear talks set to take place in Oman this Sunday would go ahead.
Explosions could be heard in Tehran early Friday morning local time, with some reported to have hit densely populated residential neighborhoods in the capital, killing civilians.
The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran, Iranian state media said, along with two other military generals, effectively wiping out Iran’s senior military chain of command. Several scientists who worked on developing Iran’s nuclear program were also reported to have been assassinated Friday.
Iranian officials told The New York Times that Israel attacked six military bases as well as complexes housing military commanders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis the operation will “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” and said the strikes were targeted at Iran’s nuclear missile program.
“The Jewish state refuses to be the victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by an Iranian regime,” he said.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signed an order imposing a “special state of emergency,” he told domestic media in the wake of the attack.
State Secretary Marco Rubio Thursday night described the Israeli strike as “unilateral” but said the US was in “close contact” with allies in the region.
“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense,” he said, adding, “Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”
The strike roiled markets, driving oil prices and safe havens such as gold up, and sending global stocks falling. Crude prices at one point rose the most since the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and could rise far further: With tensions in the region surging in recent days, JPMorgan analysts have warned of a possible “exponential” increase in oil prices.
The View From Capitol Hill
US lawmakers struck notably varied tones on the strike. Republicans largely affirmed Israel’s right to strike Iran; Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Iran should “heavily consider the consequences before considering any action against Americans in the region.”
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said he “cannot understand why Israel would launch a preemptive strike at this juncture,” given ongoing nuclear talks, and said Americans “have no interest in another forever war.”
Sen. Chris Murphy went further, saying the attack was “clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration’s negotiations with Iran” and risks a regional war.
“We have no obligation to follow Israel into a war we did not ask for and will make us less safe,” the Democrat said.