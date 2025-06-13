Gulf calls for calm after Israel strikes Iran

Israel decapitated Iran’s military leadership, launching air strikes on nuclear facilities and ballistic missile bases intended to end Tehran’s atomic weapons program.

Gulf countries condemned the attack: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister held calls with counterparts in Iran, Jordan, and Egypt to avoid a wider flare-up, while the UAE urged “the utmost self-restraint” and called on the UN Security Council to take measures to “achieve a ceasefire.” Oil at one point spiked more than 10%.

The region was bracing for action as the 60-day deadline that US President Donald Trump placed on nuclear talks with Iran passed on Thursday. Trump told Fox News he hoped talks would resume but notably, the Israeli strikes were carried out absent American support.

While the official Gulf response was to de-escalate, many people in the region rejoiced given Iran’s role in propping up proxies that killed thousands and destabilized Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. A prominent Emirati analyst posted: “Best Friday and Shabbat ever. This feels like an early Christmas.” Memes of celebration, handing out sweets, and taunts from a Shiite cleric who had forewarned last year that the strike was coming spread on Arabic social media.