Iran announces new enrichment site after UN nuclear watchdog censure

Iran on Thursday announced it will build a new enrichment facility moments after the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog declared that the country is not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation duties.

The first such resolution against the country in 20 years, the declaration was supported by the US and other Western nations; Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against.

The censure comes amid heightened tension over Tehran’s nuclear program and rising threats of military action in the region: US and European officials believe Israel may be planning a strike on Iran, and the US has evacuated some personnel from the area.

US President Donald Trump recently expressed growing skepticism over Washington’s ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran — the two sides are expected to meet in Oman this weekend.