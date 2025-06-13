Grenell juggles three unique jobs

Ric Grenell’s collection of jobs is growing: He was recently named to Live Nation Entertainment’s board of directors.

In the role, Grenell is expected to earn a cash retainer of $100,000, in addition to garnering an annual $200,000 in restricted stock grants upon his appointment, according to company disclosures. He also remains the Kennedy Center’s president and President Donald Trump’s special missions envoy — a source with knowledge of the situation told Semafor he is still serving in that position, which is often not a full-time government role.

The source said Grenell plans to recuse himself from any potential conflicts with the Kennedy Center given his Live Nation post; given his special envoy status, Grenell may have more leeway in accepting outside positions. It’s unclear whether Grenell informed the White House prior to accepting his Live Nation position; he did not return a request for comment.