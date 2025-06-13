Germany’s multibillion dollar spending surge to focus on railways

Germany’s massive infrastructure spending surge will focus on reviving the country’s now-decrepit rail system.

Germany’s once-vaunted railways are now one of the worst-performing in Europe, with just 72% of German trains arriving within 10 minutes of their scheduled time.

The bulk of this year’s share of a 12-year, $570 billion investment announced in March will go to rail, in an attempt to end the country’s economic stagnation: The government is betting that improving intercity commuting will strengthen both productivity and the political mood, and help stave off the far right.

Much of the rest will go to Germany’s crumbling road system, especially bridges: Experts estimate that 16,000 bridges, including 4,000 on the autobahns, urgently need repair or replacement.