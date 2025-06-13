Google DeepMind launches new AI weather forecasting tool

Google DeepMind launched an artificial intelligence weather-forecasting tool that it said is better at predicting cyclones than existing systems.

Conventional weather-forecasting tools simulate the atmosphere in an enormous grid, inputting air pressure, wind speed, temperature, and other variables, while the AI model uses decades of historical weather data to recognize weather patterns and predict what happens next, similar to how a chatbot predicts the next word in a sentence.

DeepMind said that it can predict weather events five days ahead as accurately as existing systems can predict 3.5 days, giving an extra 36 hours to arrange evacuations and other responses, and creates those forecasts eight times faster.