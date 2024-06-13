South Africa’s parties are locked in last-ditch talks to form a government

South Africa’s leading political parties are in last-minute bargaining talks to establish a coalition government with less than 24 hours left before parliament meets to select a president.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in the May 29 general election, claiming only a 40% share of the votes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a simple majority of votes in parliament to secure another five-year term at the helm of Africa’s most industrialized economy.

AD

The ANC’s potential partners had agreed on two rounds of meetings over the last week. But sources told Semafor Africa the process of agreeing deals to form a “national unity government” spanning the political spectrum had been slow, with no agreement on how partners would share cabinet positions.

The ANC has been wooing the main opposition Democratic Alliance — which won 22% of the votes — and other smaller parties, with whom it would share power. The DA, opposed by some ANC members who say it serves the interests of a privileged white minority, was the first opposition party to announce an interest in exploring a coalition.

It has not officially confirmed that it has agreed to a partnership. DA lawmaker candidate Werner Horn told Semafor Africa that a “skeleton” of cooperation with the ANC had been agreed but the “flesh” was yet to be finalized.