Macron asks France to reject ‘extremist fever’ as center-right party leader forges pact with far-right

The left is trying to organise, but internal squabbling persists

Sources: The Financial Times , The Nation

France’s left-wing parties are “usually fractured,” but their success in hashing out a new alliance, Front Populaire — named after the short-lived interwar coalition of French leftist factions that won an election in 1936 but dissolved two years later — is a sign of the times, the Financial Times reported. Yet behind its show of unity lurk fundamental disagreements on key geopolitical issues, and unrest is brewing over the prospect of controversial far-left France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon taking a pivotal role in the alliance. If the left manages to survive this uphill battle, however, it could “provide a much-needed boon of electability and enthusiasm,” and puncture the “illusion” that French voters have only Macron and the National Rally to choose between, a columnist argued in The Nation.