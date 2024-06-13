G7 agrees outline of $50B deal to fund Ukraine using frozen Russian assets

Financing plan faced perilous diplomatic hurdles

Source: Politico

A spat between the US and EU nearly derailed the agreement, Politico reported earlier this week. Washington had proposed that the EU take the entirety of the risk of a loan that would fund Ukraine, angering European officials. The EU and the US agree about using immobilized Russian assets to pay back the loan — but have locked horns over who is liable to pay it back in the event that Hungary, which has been friendly to Russia, vetoes sanctions that keep assets frozen. Washington’s proposal, a European diplomat told Politico, amounted to Europe taking on the risk and the interest, while the US used the money for a US-Ukraine fund. “We might be stupid but we’re not that stupid,” one diplomat said, with another adding that “if it was the other way around, they would say we are crazy.”