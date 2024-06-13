Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich to stand trial in Moscow

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will stand trial in Russia on espionage charges, Russian authorities said Thursday.

Gershkovich, who was first arrested in March 2023 and has been imprisoned in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison, is accused of “gathering secret information” for the CIA about a military production and repair facility in the Sverdlovsk region.

Russia has presented no evidence to support the allegations, and The Wall Street Journal and US officials have repeatedly rejected the charges as baseless.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The date of the trial has not been specified.