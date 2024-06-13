Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $46B pay package vote seems on track but legal woes remain

Musk may have a corporate governance problem

Source: The Wall Street Journal

At the heart of the salary debacle is a “corporate-governance problem,” columnist Stephen Wilmot wrote in The Wall Street Journal. In recent years, Musk has used Tesla to invest in things he cares about, like AI and robots, and he “runs Tesla like a family business,” retaining firm control over its business interests, Wilmot wrote. Corporate governance exists “to protect minority shareholders from being exploited by powerful insiders,” and the way that Musk has run Tesla suggests that he wants to “take money from Tesla’s minorities” to fund his other businesses, most notably xAI and X, formerly Twitter. Tesla’s board — which is supposed to look after its shareholders — is “under Musk’s thumb,” and shareholders have no one to look out for them except themselves.