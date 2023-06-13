The Beatles to make one-song comeback via AI

The song has not yet been named but the BBC reported that it was likely to be a 1978 composition called Now and Then , one of several tracks on a cassette labeled “For Paul” that Lennon created before his death.

McCartney told Today that while he worried about some of the applications of AI, it had allowed him to retrieve Lennon's “pure” voice.

“It’s kind of scary but exciting, because it’s the future. We’ll just have to see where that leads," he said of the technology.