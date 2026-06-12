UFC ‘spectacle’ is about a show, not winning votes

As his Iran war causes economic shock and his Hill clashes with his party continue, President Donald Trump is throwing himself a massive 80th birthday celebration.

Trump is set to mark the moment with a $60 million-plus UFC match on the South Lawn. Its massive scale speaks to his affection for ambitious construction projects — a 600-ton steel structure was built to stage the fights — and his desire to “showcase DC” after directing tens of millions of dollars to sprucing up the city, as one White House official put it to Semafor.

The president also wants, after six long months of military intervention and Republican drama, to reconnect with Americans who haven’t tuned in closely. But while some might see a political strategy in the event, given that UFC’s fans include some of the same infrequent, working-class, and young male voters Trump famously drew out in 2024, keeping those voters in the GOP fold isn’t a major goal of this weekend.

Instead, like the World Cup and the events Trump has proposed to spotlight DC during the US’ 250th anniversary celebrations, the UFC match is seen internally as a moment to hype America itself. Mid-war, with the economy wobbling and NATO frayed, the Trump administration is attempting to show its unifying side.

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“UFC is also going to bring athletes from across the world, so it’s a great opportunity — kind of like the Olympics and like the World Cup — to support our American athletes,” Cate Dillon, assistant secretary for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the State Department, said in an interview, adding that “it’s a great way to support other countries as well.”

The timing of Trump’s choice has its critics, even among his allies; some of them would prefer the administration prioritize midterms that are looking rough for the GOP.

“It’s a spectacle that we don’t need right now,” one person close to the White House argued. “Worry less about the Octagon and more about a strategy heading into October and November. Voters are exhausted of the spectacles.”