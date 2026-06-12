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Trump touts deal with Iran

Jun 12, 2026, 6:59am EDT
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Donald Trump.
Evan Vucci/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had reached a “great settlement” with Iran that would stop the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, though Tehran said nothing had been finalized. An Iranian state outlet published what it said was a draft of the agreement, saying it included negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the release of $24 billion in frozen assets, and the ending of Israel’s war in Lebanon, AFP reported. While oil prices slid almost 5%, the Strait of Hormuz’s closure is taking a toll: The Asian Development Bank said 15 countries were seeking emergency loans, and the World Bank cut its global growth forecast, warning of a further significant contraction if crude supplies didn’t return to pre-war levels soon.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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