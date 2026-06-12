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Switzerland mulls capping population

Jun 12, 2026, 7:03am EDT
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Sign is pictured ahead of a vote on a plan backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party to cap the population at 10 million inhabitants, in Glarus.
A sign ahead of the referedum reads: “Preserve what we love”. Stefan Wermuth/Reuters.

Switzerland will vote this weekend in a referendum on whether to cap its population at 10 million. The Alpine country’s population has increased 23% to 9.1 million since 2002, when it agreed to ease travel restrictions with the EU. If successful, it will be the world’s first explicit population cap. Migration has become a hot-button issue in Europe: The continent’s aging population means ever-fewer workers must support ever-more retirees. Advocates say migration can address the demographic challenge, but opponents think it is changing societies and hurting public finances. The UK saw anti-immigration riots this week, and even Spain — Europe’s migration success story — has seen a rightwing populist party rise in the polls.

Tom Chivers
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