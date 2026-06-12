Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

SpaceX set for record debut

Jun 12, 2026, 6:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A SpaceX facility.
Gabriel V. Cardenas/Reuters

SpaceX is set to make its record-breaking stock market debut today, with appetite for its shares vastly outweighing supply. The IPO valued the company at above $1.75 trillion and may have made CEO Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. The already sky-high numbers could go higher: SpaceX received orders for more than three times the amount of shares on offer, derivatives markets priced in a 35% jump, and prediction markets placed a 70% probability on the firm’s market capitalization topping $2 trillion by close. Its debut looks to be a good sign for upcoming IPOs of the AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI. While SpaceX has never made a profit, mainly down to enormous investment, its revenues have grown rapidly.

Tom Chivers
AD