Trump troop deployment to California faces court scrutiny

Jun 12, 2025, 6:01pm EDT
California National Guard troops and police officers stand guard as people attend a rally against federal immigration sweeps.
David Ryder/Reuters

A federal judge is considering California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit attempting to block US President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to quell immigration protests that the Justice Department described as “ris[ing] to the level of rebellion.”

The court challenge comes as House Republicans pressed three other Democratic state governors on their states’ “sanctuary” immigration policies at a contentious Congressional hearing Thursday.

The Trump administration has sent conflicting signals about the crackdown’s progression, with the president suggesting “changes are coming” amid business leaders’ concerns over wide sweeps targeting agricultural and hotel workers — even as Trump’s border czar told Semafor that Trump would target employers as part of the enforcement effort.

Brendan Ruberry
