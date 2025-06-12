Events Email Briefings
Trump says will set new global tariffs

Updated Jun 12, 2025, 6:27am EDT
LA port.
Mike Blake/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said he would unilaterally set new tariff rates within two weeks, reigniting global trade fears shortly after agreeing a truce with China.

Trump’s latest threat, which sent stocks lower, came as the European Union acknowledged negotiations with Washington would likely extend past a July deadline, when a 90-day suspension of Liberation Day duties expires.

CNBC also noted that the White House’s framework agreement with Beijing leaves tariffs on goods from China at 55%, too high for many American importers to bear.

The latest “slow grind” of US trade pronouncements “may be less turbulent than this past spring’s drama,” a Reuters columnist noted, “but [is] no less worrying for investors.”

Prashant Rao
