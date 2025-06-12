Events Email Briefings
Israel’s Netanyahu survives vote to dissolve government

Jun 12, 2025, 6:23am EDT
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu survived a vote to dissolve his government, but was left weakened.

Netanyahu’s coalition relies on ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, who want religious students to remain exempt from Israel’s compulsory military service, a demand the Supreme Court rejects.

A last-minute deal stopped those parties from voting with the opposition, but is “unlikely to solve the conundrum” long-term, The New York Times reported, and the split gives opposition parties an opportunity to divide and challenge the government.

Netanyahu is a political survivor, but is under pressure: Rifts are also growing with US President Donald Trump, who reportedly demanded an end to Israel’s operation in Gaza this week, a move Netanyahu is unwilling to make.

Tom Chivers
