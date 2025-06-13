Israel strikes Iran as US prioritizes its ‘interests’ in region

The News
Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran aimed at hamstringing its nuclear program, the Israeli military said.
The attack marks a major escalation amid US efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.
Explosions could be heard in Tehran early Friday morning local time, US wire services and the state-run Nour News reported. Sirens rang out across Israel as well — a warning against what security official Tzvika Tessler said was an anticipated “significant attack from the east,” though no counterstrike has yet occurred, he said.
According to Iranian state-controlled outlet Tasnim News Agency, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran. Iranian officials told The New York Times that Israel attacked six military bases as well as complexes housing military commanders in what appear to be targeted assassinations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis the operation will “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” and said the strikes were targeted at Iran’s nuclear missile program.
“The Jewish state refuses to be the victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by an Iranian regime,” he said.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signed an order imposing a “special state of emergency,” he told domestic media in the wake of the attack.
The strike came amid US talks with Iran aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons. Netanyahu said the strikes hit one of Iran’s main enrichment facilities, Natanz; smoke was seen rising from the location.
In this article:
Know More
State Secretary Marco Rubio Thursday night described the Israeli strike as “unilateral” but said the US was in “close contact” with allies in the region.
“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense,” he said, adding, “Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”
Major US stock market futures sank Thursday night on reports of the attack, while Brent crude oil jumped above $7 a barrel.
President Donald Trump spent the evening participating in the annual Congressional Picnic. In public remarks in days prior, Trump had noted the possibility of Israeli-Iranian hostilities worsening. “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump said. Earlier this week, the US withdrew personnel from the region, though Trump insisted Thursday that Israel “didn’t tell me anything.”
The View From Capitol Hill
US lawmakers struck notably varied tones on the strike. Republicans largely affirmed Israel’s right to strike Iran; Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Iran should “heavily consider the consequences before considering any action against Americans in the region.”
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said he “cannot understand why Israel would launch a preemptive strike at this juncture,” given ongoing nuclear talks, and said Americans “have no interest in another forever war.”
Sen. Chris Murphy went further, saying the attack was “clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration’s negotiations with Iran” and risks a regional war.
“We have no obligation to follow Israel into a war we did not ask for and will make us less safe,” the Democrat said.