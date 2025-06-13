Israel strikes Iran as US prioritizes its ‘interests’ in region

Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran aimed at hamstringing its nuclear program, the Israeli military said.

The attack marks a major escalation amid US efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.

Explosions could be heard in Tehran early Friday morning local time, US wire services and the state-run Nour News reported. Sirens rang out across Israel as well — a warning against what security official Tzvika Tessler said was an anticipated “significant attack from the east,” though no counterstrike has yet occurred, he said.

According to Iranian state-controlled outlet Tasnim News Agency, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran. Iranian officials told The New York Times that Israel attacked six military bases as well as complexes housing military commanders in what appear to be targeted assassinations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis the operation will “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” and said the strikes were targeted at Iran’s nuclear missile program.

“The Jewish state refuses to be the victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by an Iranian regime,” he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signed an order imposing a “special state of emergency,” he told domestic media in the wake of the attack.

The strike came amid US talks with Iran aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons. Netanyahu said the strikes hit one of Iran’s main enrichment facilities, Natanz; smoke was seen rising from the location.