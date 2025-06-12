Private equity’s roll-up playbook faces $8B test

One of private equity’s favorite playbooks is about to get tested.

Hellman & Friedman and Warburg Pincus are seeking a buyer for Edelman Financial Engines, a network of financial advisors they built by acquiring small teams and solo operators. The $8 billion asking price, related by people close to the process, struck a few bidders as ambitious.

Edelman is a classic roll-up — a trendy PE strategy but one that hasn’t been validated by big exits. The idea is to combine mom-and-pop establishments into sizable companies with centralized purchasing, smarter sales tactics, better technology, and fatter profits. There are optometry roll-ups, pest control roll-ups, carwash roll-ups, laundromat roll-ups, and multiple financial advisory firm roll-ups, of which Edelman is among the oldest and biggest. Prices are rising for businesses that AI can’t (yet) do — so here come the HVAC and pool-cleaning roll-ups.

The question: Then what?

Hellman & Friedman first bought control of Edelman in 2015, did a series of acquisitions, and sold a stake to Warburg in 2021. Both firms and Edelman declined to comment.