BYD launches cut-price EVs in Europe amid global price war

BYD has launched its cheapest and smallest electric vehicles in Europe, as the Chinese EV price war spreads worldwide.

The Dolphin Surf, a hatchback, will retail for around $25,000 in the UK and EU, three times the Chinese price, partly thanks to tariffs.

European manufacturers including Citroën, Renault, and Dacia have anticipated the move by releasing their own compact EVs to compete, and analysts said that prices had room to drop further as automakers turn to cheaper battery types.

The price war is bruising for China’s domestic auto industry, but the Financial Times argued that increased competition in the UK and Europe could boost vehicle demand, which is still below pre-pandemic levels, and bring EV prices in line with petrol cars.