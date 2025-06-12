Amazon boosts AI video tools for sellers

Amazon boosted its artificial intelligence video-generation tools, making it easy for sellers to create AI ads to promote products within minutes. Its app can create 21-second clips for free, allowing users to rapidly generate logos, text, and background music.

Meta, meanwhile, plans to automate the creation and targeting of ads on its platforms by the end of next year by using artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Video generation is advancing rapidly, to the concern and excitement of filmmakers: Disney and Universal are suing image-generator Midjourney, which is planning a video service, for copyright infringement, while Hollywood is increasingly making use of AI tools to alter voices and make actors appear as their younger selves, among other effects.