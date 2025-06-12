Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Amazon boosts AI video tools for sellers

Updated Jun 12, 2025, 6:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An AWS logo.
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Amazon boosted its artificial intelligence video-generation tools, making it easy for sellers to create AI ads to promote products within minutes. Its app can create 21-second clips for free, allowing users to rapidly generate logos, text, and background music.

Meta, meanwhile, plans to automate the creation and targeting of ads on its platforms by the end of next year by using artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Video generation is advancing rapidly, to the concern and excitement of filmmakers: Disney and Universal are suing image-generator Midjourney, which is planning a video service, for copyright infringement, while Hollywood is increasingly making use of AI tools to alter voices and make actors appear as their younger selves, among other effects.

Tom Chivers
AD
AD