Air India plane crashes with 242 aboard

An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport crashed into a residential area moments after takeoff from the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Local officials said recovery efforts were ongoing, with at least 200 people believed to have died. Local police reported that at least one person believed to be a passenger on the plane, a British national, survived.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the disaster “heartbreaking beyond words,” and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said images of the crash were “devastating.”

Investigators are working to determine what happened to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner; the crash comes just weeks after Boeing agreed to pay the US Justice Department $1.1 billion to avoid prosecution for crashes involving its planes in 2018 and 2019.

The aviation giant’s shares dropped 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday.