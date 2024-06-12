UN says Israel, Hamas have committed war crimes

Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ of Gaza is not new

Source: The Washington Post

Israel has often blamed civilian deaths in Gaza on Hamas. One Israeli defense spokesperson told media this weekend that “every civilian life lost in this war is a result of how Hamas has operated,” The Washington Post noted. But legal analysts and international watchdogs have increasingly found evidence that Israel is carrying out war crimes — and it is presently facing a genocide trial in the UN’s top court. “The desire for collective punishment on the residents of Gaza, where Hamas has held sway for more than a decade and a half, existed in Israel well before Oct. 7,” the Post’s Ishaan Tharoor wrote.