Semafor appoints Burgess Everett as Congressional Bureau Chief

Semafor Co-Founder & Editor in Chief, Ben Smith announced today that John Burgess Everett, former Congressional Bureau Chief at POLITICO, has been appointed Semafor’s first-ever Congressional Bureau Chief. Based in Semafor’s Washington D.C bureau, Everett will be responsible for breaking news on the Hill and delivering nuanced analysis of U.S politics and government in this pivotal election year.

The announcement is part of Semafor’s strategic investment in Washington and follows the appointment of Bennett Richardson as General Manager & Global Head of Public Affairs, responsible for driving commercial growth in policy capitals around the world.

As a veteran of the Hill, Everett has covered the 100 unique figures of the Senate and the battle for power for over a decade. He reports on the intersection of politics, policy, and personality. Everett has established himself as the preeminent reporter of the U.S. Senate at a moment when the institution is playing a key role in America’s political turmoil. He will become a driving force in its coverage of Capitol Hill and take a prominent role in Semafor’s live journalism activities. Everett will also be integral in the company’s Washington-focused newsletter, Principals, which continues to triple its subscriber base year-over-year.

Earlier this year the company held its flagship event, The 2024 World Economy Summit in Washington featuring over 80 speakers, including 20 Fortune 500 CEOs, 10 current administration officials, and 7 current and former cabinet secretaries. The tentpole event returns this fall.

Everett starts in September.