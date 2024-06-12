Key Sudan city at risk of falling to rebels as humanitarian crisis deepens

An ignored, but not forgotten, conflict

Sources: The New Humanitarian , World Politics Review , Megatrends Africa

Civilians in Sudan have been the victim of “the deafening silence of global indifference,” leaders of humanitarian organizations warned in The New Humanitarian in February. Sudan has received little attention compared to the Middle East and Ukraine, with its crisis not yet triggering the mass migration into the EU that would make European countries pay attention, World Politics Review argued. Narratives matter: Talk of the international community “forgetting” Sudan risks eliding how its lack of action is a political choice, while also fueling a liberal-interventionist agenda — manifest in the “Save Darfur” campaign — that further marginalizes civil society groups on the ground, an Africa expert at the German Institute for International Security Affairs wrote in Megatrends Afrika.